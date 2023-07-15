Karnataka Police Seize 1,500 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest MBA Graduate

Karnataka Police on Saturday seized 1,500 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 crore and arrested two persons, including an MBA graduate, in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the prime accused in the case is an MBA graduate from Rajasthan.

The second accused is from Andhra Pradesh and is a BA graduate.

The duo got involved in drug peddling for minting money to lead a luxurious life, the police said.

They purchased ganja from local sources on a large scale and sold it across many states.

The accused had created a secret compartment of an ISUZU goods vehicle that was used to transport ganja from jungles to various places.

They also packed the ganja in Flipkart boxes to evade police and had different registration numbers for the vehicle.

The sleuths of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted an operation for three weeks in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to nab the accused.

An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in Chamarajpet police station and booked under Column 20 (B) (2) of the NDPS Act.