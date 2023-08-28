CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Rape Accused Scales 40-feet-high Boundary Wall To Escape Karnataka Prison; Arrested Next Day

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 16:22 IST

Karnataka, India

The purported CCTV footage shows the man on ground after he jumps the prison wall in Karnataka. (Twitter/@Autokabeer)

The purported video of the incident, captured by the jail's CCTV, shows the man scaling the wall and falling hard on his back; watch here

A 23-year-old inmate — who was accused in a rape case — managed to escape from a prison after jumping across a 40-feet-high boundary wall in Karnataka’s Davanagere on Friday.

The purported video of the incident, captured by the jail’s CCTV, shows the man scaling the wall and falling hard on his back.

He saves his head from getting injured but was severely hurt in his leg due to the jump. Despite this, he manages to run with a limped leg and leave the premises.

The man, identified as Vasant, was arrested and put in jail for allegedly raping a woman.

Vasant was arrested a day later from Haveri, after the jail authorities initiated a search operation to apprehend him.

