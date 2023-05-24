Karnataka: Roads Flooded, Vehicles Submerged As Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru; Authorities on Alert

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday, and the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted similar weather conditions till Friday.

The capital city and other parts of Karnataka saw heavy showers on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging and causing inconvience to passengers travelling on road.

Heavy rainfall led to trees being uprooted and brough Bengaluru to a standstill.

Rainfall predictions this week

The Met Department has predicted more rain till May 26 in South interior Karnataka, central parts and northern parts.

In the next 24 hours, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching up to 50kmph is predicted in coastal areas.

The situation has prompted civic authorities to take action and chalk out a plan to set up temporary monsoon control rooms across the city.

Till now, pre-monsoon rains have resulted in 52 deaths in Bengaluru from April to June, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said it will set up 63 control rooms initially.

The rains are also adding up to more problems with street flooding, sinkholes.

CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting amid rising deaths

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said authorities have been warned of strict action in case of dereliction of duty.

Siddaramaiah met with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, over video conferencing, to discuss disaster management.

“Pre-monsoon showers, from April to June, have started in several parts. This time pre-monsoon showers have been 10 per cent above normal," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

“In this about 52 people have lost their lives so far, 331 livestock loss has been reported, crop loss has been reported in 20,000 hectare, and 814 houses have been damaged," he added.

“Deputy Commissioners have ₹540 crore with them and based on the situation if money is required, the government is ready to provide more. There is ₹331 crore under the disaster relief fund….so for any reasons relief works should not stop," he said.

Infosys Techie drowns due to waterlogging

A 22-year-old woman techie employed in Infosys drowned on Sunday after the car she was riding in with her family got stranded in water up to their necks at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru near the Vidhana Soudha due to heavy rains.

With the assistance of concerned individuals who hurried to the flooded underpass in the city center, the fire and emergency services personnel successfully rescued five members of the family and the driver.

However, the woman, identified as Bhanurekha, was unable to survive. She, along with the other survivors, was immediately transported to St Martha’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly visited the hospital to assess the situation. In response to the tragedy, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.