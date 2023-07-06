Karnataka Speaker Demands VVIP Lane for Present, Ex MLAs at Toll Plaza, Takes U-turn after News18 Report

Karnataka speaker UT Khader stirred up a controversy by demanding a separate lane exclusively for present and former members of the legislative assembly at toll plazas. This request was made to public works department minister Satish Jarkiholi, urging him to engage the National Highways Authority of India to ensure the smooth passage of elected representatives. The issue started with Congress legislator PM Narendraswamy alleging misconduct by toll plaza officers and moving a calling attention motion.

Soon another Congress MLA, Abbayya Prasad, raised a complaint about how the public representatives are stopped and asked to show their identity cards. “Every time I travel between Hubballi and Bengaluru, I face the same problem. Our passes aren’t considered. They ask for other IDs. There’s a dispute all the time," said Prasad.

This debate about privileges at toll plazas took place just days after chief minister Siddaramaiah gave up his ‘zero traffic’ privilege. The discussion in the assembly concluded with the speaker asking PWD minister Jarkiholi to engage with NHAI and ensure separate lanes for present and former MLAs.

“When you call a meeting, ask NHAI for a separate VIP lane. Their policy doesn’t cover ex-MLAs. They too must be covered,” he said.

After News18 reported this “VVIP racism", the BJP was quick to criticise. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai accused the speaker of succumbing to pressure from other powerful colleagues. “In our government, we didn’t allow such things. It is quite surprising that it has come from the speaker. Probably he has succumbed to the pressure of high former colleagues,” he said.

Sensing the public outrage, the speaker made a quick U-turn on the diktat. “One of our MLAs raised the issue regarding Mysuru-Bengaluru six-lane corridor wherein one MLA was harassed by a toll person. Toll staff don’t allow emergency and a separate lane. A separate lane is already there at every toll but this wasn’t there in the Mysuru-Bengaluru toll. There is no question of a separate VVIP lane, it is not practical,” he said.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway which was opened earlier in the year has already seen a steep toll fare revision with the operator increasing the tariff by 22%, leading to widespread outrage.