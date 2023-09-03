Karnataka Teacher Transferred For Telling 2 'Muslim' Students To ‘Go to Pakistan'; Inquiry Launched

After Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, a teacher in Karnataka sparked a row by allegedly asking two Muslim students to “go to Pakistan”. The incident occurred in Shivamogga’s Tipu Nagar, where the accused teacher, while scolding two students of class 5, reportedly told them that India is not their country as it belongs to Hindus

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy has initiated a probe against accused Manjula Devi, who has also been transferred pending departmental inquiry. She, however, has denied the allegation.

The department’s action came after Shivamogga JD(S) leader A Nazrullah lodged a complaint against the teacher alleging that while scolding the two students, Manjula told them that India is not “your country. This a country of Hindus. You should go to Pakistan", according to a report by Indian Express.

The students reportedly narrated the incident to their families, who in turn approached the local leaders.

After a complaint was lodged, a block-level preliminary probe was initiated against the accused teacher, and its report was submitted to the state’s education department.

“We received the complaint on Thursday. The action was initiated against the teacher based on a preliminary inquiry by the block education officer,” Parameshwarappa CR, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Shivamogga) was quoted as saying in the IE report.

As per the report, during the initial probe, the teacher said she was trying to disciple the students as they were unruly in class and were not respecting her.

Block Education Officer B. Ngaraju told media persons that she was a Kannada language teacher and was a regular employee for the last 26 years and has been teaching in the school for the past eight years.

He said that the teacher was transferred to another school and that further departmental investigation would take place in the matter.

The Block Education Officer also said that appropriate action would be taken against the teacher after the inquiry report.

The incident comes days after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnager was caught on camera telling students to hit their ‘Muslim’ classmate. A teacher in Delhi was also booked for allegedly making communal remarks against students of a minority community in her class.