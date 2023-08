Atleast three persons have been killed after a massive fire broke out at a firecrackers shop on Tuesday afternoon in Aladakatti village of Karntaka’s Haveri district.

Fire tenders reached the spot on getting the information, following which efforts to douse it was undertaken.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Haveri Superintendent of Police, Shivakumar has confirmed that three bodies have been recovered from the incident site.

The reason behind the blaze has not been ascertained yet.