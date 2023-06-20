CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Karnataka Woman Who Slipped Into Kullu's Tirthan River While Taking Selfie Still Missing, Search Underway
Karnataka Woman Who Slipped Into Kullu's Tirthan River While Taking Selfie Still Missing, Search Underway

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 14:58 IST

Kullu, India

The woman, identified as Kiran Patma was staying in a cottage with her family and had gone to the river alone, a police officer aware of the matter said. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

A 49-year-old Bengaluru woman was swept away in the Tirthan River in the Banjar Valley of Kullu district while taking a selfie on Monday afternoon

Authorities have been unable to locate the Karnataka woman who slipped and fell into the Tirthan River in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. A 49-year-old Bengaluru woman was swept away in the Tirthan River in the Banjar Valley of Kullu district while taking a selfie on Monday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Kiran Patma was staying in a cottage with her family and had gone to the river alone, a police officer aware of the matter said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Sher Singh said despite having deployed an aerial survey in addition to home guard and fire brigade men, they haven’t been able to trace the woman so far. A search for the missing woman is underway.

