Karnataka’s Bidri Art: Origins in Persia, Masterpieces Catering to Royalty | All About 500-year-old Craft

Karnataka’s veteran Bidri craft artist, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri personally thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being conferred the Padma Shri on April 5. He received the fourth highest civilian award in India for his contribution to the Bidri art and for his skills as a craftsperson.

But what is this famous craft all about? Here’s all you need to know:

Bidriware is a popular handicraft of Hyderabad and is one of the major export handicrafts of India. It derives its name from Bidar taluka in Karnataka and serves a variety of showpiece structures for home decor. Some famous ones include animal designs like duck and elephant, flower vase, table accessories, jewellery boxes and different engraved designs.

The process

Bidri is created by a process of casting, polishing, engraving, inlay, and blackening alloy. Damascene work is used in the Bidri art form, which involves encrusting gold or silver on iron items. Metals like silver, gold, or brass are inlaid in designed items that are formed of an alloy of zinc and copper. It needs “special soil” to produce complex works of art.

The history

Bidri is a metal art close to 500 years old and originated in Persia. It was developed during the Bahmani rule. In the 14th century, Persian sultans ruling Bidar brought the art to India.

Experts from Persia came to Bidar and trained local artisans to create masterpieces for royal families. The Hyderabadi nizams then invited artists to Hyderabad. Although the craft is quite famous and in demand in Hyderabad, artists originally migrated there from Bidar. Hyderabad, as of now, has a greater number of commercial and export prospects.

Bidri artist and Padma Shri awardee Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

The 68-year-old artisan specialises in Bidriware handicrafts. He is recognised for creating the ‘phooljhadi’ design and reintroducing sheet work, a popular form during the Bahmani empire.

He began learning the art form at the age of 10 and has displayed his craft outside the country as well, including major countries like US, Netherlands, Spain, Bahrain and Oman in different exhibitions. He also mentors budding artisans.

Rasheed is a third-generation Bidri artist from his family. His father Shah Mustafa Quadri, who was also a Bidri artist, was not happy about his son learning the craft but Rasheed went against his wishes and became an artisan.

10 years to Padma Shri

For a decade, Rasheed expected to be honoured with the Padma Shri. Year after year, he made several attempts to win the award but was ignored. When the BJP became the ruling party at the Centre, Rasheed lost all hope but has now finally received the prestigious award.

He expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and others, who took the effort to honour him. During his meeting with Modi, he became emotional as she shook hands with him and said, “During the Congress rule, I did not get the Padma Shri. I thought the BJP government would not give the award to a Muslim. But you proved me wrong.”

According to a report by news agency ANI, he said, “I was trying for 10 years to get this award. I stopped applying for the award thinking that the BJP-led government do not support the Muslim community.”

