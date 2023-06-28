​Karnataka’s Moo-t Point for Bakrid: No Cow Vigilantism, Warns Cong; Don’t Hurt Hindus’ Feelings, Says VHP

A few weeks ago, Karnataka’s animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh hinted that the anti-cow slaughter legislation passed under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be withdrawn. With the upcoming Bakrid (June 29) celebrations, the issue of cow vigilantism is once again in focus.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, while speaking to News18, warned of strict action against cow vigilantes. Kharge told News18 that a “stern warning is being given" and “cow vigilantism will not be allowed".

The Karnataka Police has been asked to keep a close watch on vigilantes who may try to create tension on the eve of Bakrid. In some areas, the police have begun rounding up ‘suspected vigilantes’ and started preventive detention.

KHARGE’s EXPLANATION: BUYING LIVESTOCK LEGAL

Kharge told News18, “If people come wearing shawls, claiming that they belong to this Sene or that Dal (organization), kick them and throw them inside jails. If you (police) are going to let them take the law in their hands, then what is your job? I have asked local officials to make them sit in police stations. Those who have the relevant documents for transportation and veterinary certificate should be allowed to go ahead. Check the papers thoroughly.”

Expressing concerns about potential communal conflicts, Kharge emphasised the need for action against self-proclaimed leaders who propagate divisive ideologies. He also clarified that the comment he made while addressing a meeting in his district was “well within his rights". He was reviewing the home department’s role in his district.

“I have stated that there is a clear law on transportation of livestock, especially cows, and it should be followed,” the minister said, adding that he has instructed police officials to refrain from harassing individuals involved in legal transportation of livestock, if they possess the required documentation.

Kharge further stated that in Karnataka, this is a season of local fairs or jaatras. “People buy and sell livestock. These vigilantes don’t understand the rural economy. I may have bought a cow from a person and transported it home, which is a legal thing. Soon, in the name of any Sene or Dal, they will attack these transporters. We should not let that happen,” Kharge said.

SUVARNA’s COUNTER: RESPECT ANTI-COW SLAUGHTER LAW

Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna, who is known for his Hindutva stand and proudly describes himself as a ‘gaurakshak’ and the face of the anti-hijab agitation, has a piece of advice for the ruling Congress government.

“The government and the police department should ensure that the anti-cow slaughter law is respected. Strict action should be taken against those who violate the law. If any such incident happens, where people are seen violating the law and illegally transporting cows, they should be arrested. If not, it should be read as negligence of the home department,” he told News18.

He also said that Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge should speak within the limits of the law. “As an elected member, it is his responsibility to provide what his voters need in his district and not involve in such issues or try to create unnecessary confusion in society. He is the IT/BT minister, and should refrain from creating controversies. Kharge’s mindset is such that he feels that as they have come to power, they can purchase the people of Karnataka and make decisions for them. People have given them power, which they should use judiciously,” said Suvarna.

THE RECENT INCIDENT

The call for strict action against cow vigilantism comes in the wake of a recent incident on April 1, where a cattle trader, Idrees Pasha, was allegedly murdered by a right-wing vigilante, Puneeth Kerehalli, in Ramanagara. Videos of the assault began circulating on social media, and the police later arrested 11 people, including Aleemulla Baig, the victim of the attack, for “illegal cattle transport.” It was found during the investigation that Puneeth Kerehalli was booked for using a stun gun on cattle transporter Pasha as burns were found on his body.

The alarming rise in cow-related violence across India, from the cases of Pehlu Khan in Alwar in 2017 and Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015 in Dadri to incidents involving Bajrang Dal activists in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and other states, highlight the urgency of addressing such attacks without provocation, said another senior Congress MP who did not want to be named.

Mangaluru-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell told News18 that every year, in the name of ‘qurbani,’ the Muslim community murders cows. “If you want Bakrid to go peacefully, you (Congress government) should not do anything that hurts the religious feelings of Hindus,” Pumpwell warned.

Pumpwell added that Priyank Kharge is making statements to appease the Muslims. “Just like they tried to appease the Muslim vote bank by saying they will ban the Bajrang Dal, this is another move by the Congress. We will not accept any of this. If they (Congress) support cow slaughter or try to revoke the anti-cow slaughter bill, we will come down to the streets and protect vehemently. Hindu Samaj and youth will protest against it,” Pumpwell told News18.