Kashmir Police Achieve Milestone in Counter-terrorism Efforts with Record Low of 28 Local Active Militants

The number of active local militants in the Kashmir valley has decreased to a record low of 28, marking a significant reduction in the history of armed militancy in the region, police told News18 Sunday.

“Only 28 local terrorists are active," officials said, adding the number of expected to drop further before the start of the Amarnath Yatra this year.

Police officials have confirmed that this is the lowest number of active militants in the region’s history. “We will bring these numbers down further. Active foreign terrorists are still present in the valley, forces are actively pursuing and working to neutralize them,” they said.

While the challenge of “hybrid" terrorists remains a concern, and their exact figures are not yet known, police officials have reported significant success in their counter-terrorism efforts.

The term “hybrid terrorists" is used to describe individuals who carry out terrorist attacks and then seamlessly blend back into their daily routine without going underground or revealing their involvement in any such activities.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has announced that foolproof security measures will be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, including the use of drones and mine-proof vehicles.

The police are also focusing on tackling narco-terror modules operational in the Kashmir valley. A police officer explained, “narco-terror module acts as oxygen to terrorists as they are struggling for funds, and it’s this money from drugs that they use for their activities.”

“We will crack down on narco-terrorism and it will be a top priority for us this year," announced a police official.

ADGP Kumar said those who have provided shelter or support to terrorists in the past will face legal consequences in accordance with the law.

He further laid stress on tackling the ecosystem of terrorists. “Properties used for terror activities or by terrorists, such as vehicles, buildings, or houses, are being confiscated. Any hideouts or locations where encounters have taken place in the past will also be subject to confiscation,” ADG Kashmir police said.

