Molestation by Man or Woman's Failed Attempt at Extra-marital? 2 Sides of Bihar's Brutal Torture Story

A man in Bihar’s Katihar district was beaten up mercilessly, his head forcibly tonsured and beard shaved over allegations of romance with a married woman and molestation. He was also made to wear a garland of shoes. The man, on the other hand, denied the accusations and said that the woman used to call him up and ask him to come over.

According to a report in India Today, the man, Anand, used to work in a flour mill in Kabar village owned by one Rajiv Kumar. Anand reportedly developed an acquaintance with Rajiv’s wife over time through his regular visits.

The report stated that things turned sour when the woman claimed Anand was harassing her for the past three months. The woman further alleged that Anand made unwanted calls and even barged into her house when her husband was away. She also said that Anand had molested her.

Acting on her complaint, Anand was caught was Rajiv Kumar’s family, tied to a peg and beaten up. His head and beard were shaved off and he was garlanded with shoes to shame him in society, the India Today report stated.

The woman also alleged that Anand had “intimidated and threatened her husband to avoid talking to her or else he would be killed".

The report stated that Anand, on the other hand, said he was innocent and alleged that the woman would regularly call him up and ask him to come over. He did admit to frequent phone conversations with Rajiv’s wife but denied a romantic involvement.

The police were informed about the incident and Anand was taken into custody. But since no complaint was lodged by either party, Anand was later released from police custody, the report mentioned.