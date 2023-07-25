CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: 4 Fishermen Eat Dolphin After 'Accidentally' Catching it From Yamuna; Booked
UP: 4 Fishermen Eat Dolphin After 'Accidentally' Catching it From Yamuna; Booked

Published By: Nayanika Sengupta

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 12:47 IST

Kaushambi, India

A dolphin got trapped in a net when four fishermen from Naseerpur village in Kushambi were fishing in Yamuna in the morning on July 22. (Photo: Twitter/@TheViditsharma)

One of the fishermen was arrested after the police took cognisance of a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media on Sunday, police said

Four fishermen have been booked for allegedly illegally catching a dolphin from the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi and eating it, the police said on Monday.

One of the fishermen was arrested after the police took cognisance of a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media on Sunday, they added.

According to a complaint lodged by Chail forest ranger Ravindra Kumar on Monday, a dolphin got trapped in a net when four fishermen from Naseerpur village in Kushambi were fishing in Yamuna in the morning on July 22, Pipri SHO Shravan Kumar Singh said.

They brought out the dolphin from the river and carried it on their shoulder to a house, where they cooked and ate it, Singh said.

The forest ranger, in his complaint, added that some passersby filmed the fishermen while they were carrying away the dolphin, the SHO said.

Based on the forest ranger’s complaint, a case has been registered against Ranjeet Kumar, Sanjay, Deevan and Baba under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the police said.

Ranjeet Kumar has been arrested and is being interrogated, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
July 25, 2023
July 25, 2023