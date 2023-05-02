Kedarnath Yatra Put on Hold Till Wednesday Due to Bad Weather

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was put on hold for a day till Wednesday as snowfall continued at the Himalayan temple on Tuesday and the Meteorological Department forecast similar weather for the area for a few days.

The MeT Department had forecast similar weather for the high-altitude temples in Uttarakhand till May 4 and advised the pilgrims, especially the ones bound for Kedarnath, to stay where they were and proceed on their onward journey only after the weather improved.

"Yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold till tomorrow for the safety of pilgrims in view of the MeT Department alert of heavy rains and snow in parts of the state," Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said on Tuesday.

The pilgrims have been asked to wait in Gaurikund and Sonprayag till the weather improves and they can resume their journey, he said.

Pilgrims visiting Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand have been advised to take precautions as bad weather persisted in the region on Tuesday, officials said.

DGP Ashok Kumar visited Kedarnath to take stock of the situation and appealed to pilgrims, especially those with heart ailments, to take necessary precautions.

Citing that oxygen pressure at such heights of over 11,000 feet can decrease amid the continuous snowfall, Kumar advised all pilgrims to remain careful.

"Those who have heart diseases should bring their medicines with them so that they don't face any problems," he added.

Snowfall continued in Kedarnath and intermittent rains battered Gangotri and Yamunotri on Tuesday.

Pilgrims visiting Gangotri and Yamunotri have been asked to stay alert even as their yatra remains uninterrupted, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

