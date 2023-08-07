Kejriwal Govt Doing Good Work, Says Sanjay Raut As Opposition Comes Together Against Delhi Services Bill

Opposition bloc leader Sanjay Raut was all praise for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the chaos around Delhi Services Bill, which is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“This bill is an attack on the federal structure of India. During the elections, they (BJP) had said that they will give statehood to Delhi but lost the election to Arvind Kejriwal," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said. “Kejriwal’s government is doing good work in various fields including education, health. They are jealous.. we will oppose it in Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction is also part of the Opposition bloc INDIA, which aims at taking on the NDA government in the 2023 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, other than Congress, AAP has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs requiring their presence in the Parliament on Monday. This move came ahead of the presenting of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, in the Upper House.

Earlier, the bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by the members of the INDIA bloc. The bill aims to replace the ordinance issued in May, granting control of the bureaucracy in the city administration to the elected government after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak reportedly said that the bill was brought to stop Kejriwal from rising in politics. He said that their party has the support of Congress and other parties, adding that, the central government has its political interests behind this bill.

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken up the contentious bill as a rallying point, uniting opposition parties in their opposition to it in the Rajya Sabha.

In reply to Kejriwal’s debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting for their demands for debating the Manipur issue. He asked the opposition as to what made them take part in this bill concerning Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Amit Shah following the passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha and said this is a bill to enslave people of Delhi. “They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill… They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

While Amit Shah had said, “The opposition’s priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur.. Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory…The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi."

(With inputs from ANI)