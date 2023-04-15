CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed BurialCovid NewsHyderabad TrafficKarnataka ElectionsPM Modi
Home » India » Kejriwal to be Questioned under 'Normal Process', CBI Official Tells News18; AAP Says 'Conspiracy' to Arrest CM
1-MIN READ

Kejriwal to be Questioned under 'Normal Process', CBI Official Tells News18; AAP Says 'Conspiracy' to Arrest CM

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 00:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The probe agency has summoned the chief minister on April 16. (File pic: PTI)

The probe agency has summoned the chief minister on April 16. (File pic: PTI)

Reacting to reports that AAP may organise protests on the day, the official told CNN-News18 that it is not the agency’s concern

The questioning of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case will be done as part of “normal process”, a Central Bureau of Investigation official, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN-News18 on Friday.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said that a conspiracy has been hatched to arrest Kejriwal.

The probe agency has summoned the chief minister on April 16. There are reports that AAP may organise a protest on the day, apprehending Kejriwal’s arrest. Reacting to this, the CBI official told CNN-News18 that it is not the agency’s concern.

The CBI in February arrested Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia after questioning him for over eight hours in the Delhi excise policy case.

In July last year, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the allegations that the AAP government’s new excise policy gave undue benefits to private liquor vendors.

The Enforcement Directorate has also questioned the Delhi CM’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar in connection with the case.

RELATED NEWS

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the press conference, Sanjay Singh stated, “The day Arvind Kejriwal had said in Delhi Assembly that PM’s friend’s black money is the PM’s black money, I told him it’s your number next. They will do everything to cover up PM’s corruption.”

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. aap
  2. arvind kejriwal
  3. cbi
  4. ED
  5. Excise Policy
  6. liquor
  7. Narendra Modi
first published:April 15, 2023, 00:27 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 00:27 IST