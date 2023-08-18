CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala: 40 Injured as Bus Veers off Road in Thrissur
1-MIN READ

Kerala: 40 Injured as Bus Veers off Road in Thrissur

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST

Thrissur, India

Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition (Representative Image/News18)

All those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals

Around 40 people were injured on Friday in a bus accident that happened near Kanimangalam here, police said. The bus carrying around 50 people onboard met with the accident while it was overtaking another vehicle in the morning, police said.

“All those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals," police said.

They suspect that the bus veered off the road on which some construction activities are going on.

Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST