Kerala: Missing Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Body With Injury Marks Found in Sack After 21 Hrs; 1 Held

A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Kerala’s Ernakulam, was found dead inside a sack with injury marks all over her body in a market area in the district after 21 hours. According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and was found after locals noticed her hand in the abandoned bag. A thorough probe was launched and an accused was arrested in an inebriated condition.

The accused was allegedly under the influences of drugs has now confessed to the crime.

This comes after a missing case was registered for a girl, from the Aluva market on Friday evening.

The accused and the girl’s parents all hail from Bihar. A motive behind the gruesome crime is not clear as of now.

The forensic team reached the spot for further investigation and the child’s father was brought to the spot to confirm the body.

The police waited for hours to get information about the child from the accused who was reportedly under the influence of drugs. They searched at various places since last night.

“We checked CCTV footage and a Bihar native, identified as Asfaq Aslam was seen taking the child. We took him into custody at 9.30 pm. He was not in a conscious state so we waited for a while and then interrogated him for the entire night," Ernakulam rural SP Vivek Kumar told News18.

In the morning, Kumar added, that he confessed to the crime, and showed us where he took the child to.

“We have found the child’s body. We can reveal more details after spot inquest and post mortem. We can reveal further details regarding motive only after investigation," Kumar added.

More details of the alleged murder will be known after further probe.