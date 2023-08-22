Kerala: Activists Demand CM Vijayan's Resignation, Probe into Daughter Receiving Rs 1.72 Cr From Mining Firm

A group of writers and cultural activists has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to step down and conduct an enquiry into the allegations of payments received by his daughter and her company Exalogic.

The letter said: “It is clear that the Chief Minister failed to observe the caution or courtesy that a person holding a constitutional position should have. Appropriate investigative agencies should take up the case. The inquiry should be conducted under the supervision of the Higher Court. Pinarayi Vijayan should step down from the post of Chief Minister until the investigation is done. Democratic ethics and sense of justice demands it."

The letter further mentioned: “After the issue was discussed in the media, there was no explanation from the Chief Minister. This long silence can be seen as offence. CM might be thinking that since the opposition’s name is also there, this might soon be forgotten. But anyone with a strong sense of justice. We request you to conduct an enquiry.”

What’s The Case

An alleged payment received by Kerala CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan from a mining company has snowballed into a controversy with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the CM’s explanation.

As per sources, a mining company, CMRL, allegedly paid Veena Vijayan and her IT firm Exalogica a sum of Rs 1.72 crore during 2017-2020 for IT services rendered.

The report said the Income Tax Appellate Board noticed the payment to Veena and her IT firm while it was examining the tax returns of CMRL. It was also found out based on information provided by a few CMRL company officials that there was no services rendered by her firm to the company.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the situation in Kerala these days is that it’s State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas, who often comes out with statements, and Veena is his wife so we all wish to hear from not just Vijayan alone but from him as well on this matter.