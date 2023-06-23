CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Kerala: Boy Dies Due to H1N1 in Malappuram
1-MIN READ

Kerala: Boy Dies Due to H1N1 in Malappuram

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:50 IST

Malappuram, India

Two dengue deaths have been reported in the district in recent times (Representative Image/News18)

Two dengue deaths have been reported in the district in recent times (Representative Image/News18)

Besides H1N1, people should be vigilant against dengue and leptospirosis as well, administration said

A 13-year-old boy, who died due to fever in nearby Kuttippuram, was confirmed to have to succumbed to the H1N1 virus, Health authorities said.

The boy, a native of Painkannur near Kuttippuram, had died a few days ago.

District Health Officer R Renuka on Thursday confirmed that the death was due to H1N1 virus infection, an official statement said.

She also urged the public to be vigilant against all such fevers.

Besides H1N1, people should be vigilant against dengue and leptospirosis as well, she said.

Two dengue deaths have been reported in the district in recent times, she added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. H1N1
  2. kerala
  3. dengue
  4. Leptospirosis
first published:June 23, 2023, 09:50 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 09:50 IST