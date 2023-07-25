Kerala: Five Arrested in Kasargod District for Alleged Moral Policing; Charges Include Rioting, Outraging Modesty of Women

Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged case of moral policing in Kerala’s Kasargod district on Monday evening. Cases of rioting, outraging the modesty of women, causing simple hurt, and criminal intimidation, have been registered against them.

According to the police report, a group of six people, including three young men and three women, had gone on an outing. Among them, two were recently engaged and decided to throw a party for their friends. While stopping at a tea shop, the engaged couple remained in their parked vehicle.

During this time, a local man named Abdul Masoor, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, approached the couple and questioned them for sitting alone inside the car. He was accompanied by two friends.

In response to his questions when the couple replied, the situation escalated and the accused, along with his friends, started creating a commotion and verbally abused them.

Seeing the commotion, others members of the group, who were at the tea shop joined in, resulting in a scuffle that led to one of the women being pushed.

The police were alerted, and a patrolling vehicle quickly arrived at the scene, leading to the arrest of the three accused individuals.

All of them were taken to a police station, where their statements were recorded, and an FIR was registered.