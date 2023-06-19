Kerala: Gold Bangle Offered at Sabarimala Temple Stolen, Discovered Hidden Under Employee's Pillow

An employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board was arrested for stealing a gold bangle that was received as an offering at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, reports said on Monday.

Regi Kumar, a thali employee of Vasudevapuram Temple who was on duty for hundi collections, was held for stealing a gold bangle weighing 10.95 grams that was deposited by a devotee in an offering box, according to the Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi.

The incident took place on June 16 when the offering box, placed at the Sannidhanam, was being sorted via a conveyor belt into a separate box. The investigation into the incident, led by vigilance sub inspector Biju Radhakrishnan, involved reviewing CCTV footage which captured Kumar pushing the gold bangle that emerged from the conveyor belt into the garbage and subsequently swiftly retrieving it.

Officials conducted a raid on Regi Kumar’s residence and found the bangle hidden under his pillow. Subsequently, a case was registered against him, and he was handed over to the Pampa Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

He was scheduled to be produced before the Ranni Court on Monday.

On June 15, at 5 pm, the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala was opened for the monthly pujas in the Malayalam month of Midhunam, according to the publication. Melsanthi K Jayaraman Namboothiri, under the guidance of tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, performed the ritual of opening the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Simultaneously, Malikappuram melsanthi V Harikrishnan Namboothiri opened the Malikappuram Devi temple and conducted the necessary offerings. The temple is scheduled to close on Tuesday at 10 pm.