Kerala Govt Approves Ordinance To Ensure Harsher Punishment for Acts of Violence Against Healthcare Workers

The Kerala Cabinet has approved the Hospital Protection Act Amendment Ordinance. The ordinance stipulates a jail term of not less than 6 months and up to 5 years for individuals who commit, attempt to commit, or incite an act of violence. For cases involving grievous bodily harm, the jail term will be not less than one year and up to 7 years.

According to the ordinance, any person found guilty of committing, attempting, inciting, or inspiring an act of violence will face imprisonment for a term of not less than 6 months and up to 5 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 rupees to Rs 2 lakh.

In cases, where healthcare service workers are subjected to grievous bodily harm, the punishment will include imprisonment for not less than 1 year and up to 7 years, along with a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Cabinet meeting decided to promulgate the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012. The existing Act already covered registered medical practitioners, including provisionally registered ones, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students, and paramedical staff working in healthcare institutions.

The revised ordinance will also include paramedical students, paramedical staff, security guards, managerial staff, ambulance drivers, helpers posted in healthcare institutions, and health workers notified in the official government gazette from time to time.

Under this Act, cases registered will be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of Inspector, and the investigation should be completed within 60 days from the date of registering the First Information Report (FIR). Trial proceedings will be carried out promptly, with a special court designated in each district for speedy trials.

The decision to amend the Act and issue the ordinance was prompted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assessment that those who commit violence against health workers are not receiving adequate punishment. Following an incident where Dr. Vandana Das was killed in an attack by a patient, a high-level meeting was convened, leading to the urgent action of amending the Act and issuing the ordinance.

A committee comprising representatives from the health, home, and law departments, as well as health and science universities, was entrusted with preparing the draft ordinance.