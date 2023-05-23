Kerala Govt Outlines School Safety Measure, CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Open 97 New School Buildings Today

Safety of school buildings should be a priority and all of them should obtain fitness certificates before the academic year commences on June 5, the chief minister’s office on Monday said, following a meeting chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is set to inaugurate as many as 97 new school buildings in the state. The meeting, attended by State Education Minister V Sivankutty along with his cabinet colleagues K Radhakrishnan, M B Rajesh, Antony Raju, K Krishnankutty as well as Chief Secretary V P Joy, among other officials, deliberated on the safety of school buildings and related issues.

“Hazardous trees, boards and hoardings should be removed from school premises. Electric posts, wires standing in a dangerous manner en route to the school and in its vicinity should be removed. Drinking water sources should be cleaned and water purification processes, including chlorination should be completed. The quality of drinking water should be ensured,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. On May 23, Chief Minister Vijayan will inaugurate 97 new school buildings constructed at various locations across the state at an event scheduled to be held at Muzhuppilangad in Kannur District.

The Chief Minister directed that safety walls be constructed along water bodies, ponds and wells near schools.

The CMO said directions have also been issued to ensure that school buses and other private vehicles used to transport children to school also possess fitness certificates.

“Police clearance certificate should be issued after assessing the character of the staff in the school vehicles,” the CMO added.

The meeting has also decided to provide adequate training to students and staff in disaster mitigation and conduct mock drills for children with special needs.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in schools in areas prone to landslides and floods.

“It should be ensured that the Gothra Sarathi scheme, which was devised to bring children from tribal areas to school, continues. From June 1, the necessary vehicle facilities should be ensured to bring the children to school. Tribal promoters should be given special instructions to ensure that all children reach schools,” the release said.