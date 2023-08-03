Kerala Govt Sanctions Rs 10 Lakh to Family of Girl, Who Was Raped and Murdered

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family of the five-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Aluva area of Ernakulam district last week.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

Earlier, the Women and Child Development Department had sanctioned an immediate financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family which hails from Bihar.

The girl was raped and murdered on July 28 allegedly by a migrant worker, also from Bihar, who was residing in the same building as the victim.

The accused — Ashfaq Alam — was arrested the same day, but the girl’s body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva the following day. He was sent to police custody for 10 days on August 1.

According to the police, Alam was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case in Delhi five years ago and had been jailed for a month before being released on bail.

He was arrested by Ghazipur police (east Delhi) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there, Kerala police had said on Tuesday.