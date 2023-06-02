Kerala Horror: 19-yr-old Student Drugged, Raped, Abandoned on Road; Accused on the Run

A 19-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped before she was left on a road in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said on Friday. An accused has been identified in the incident which was reported from Thamarassery on May 30.

Police said a detailed investigation has been launched after recording the victim’s statement. The accused would be arrested soon and the investigation is also looking into whether more people are involved in the incident, police added.

The college officials informed the student’s family about her absence from the college on Tuesday. When she did not reach home after leaving the hostel, her parents approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

The girl, who went missing on May 30, was found at Thamarasseri Churam Road on June 1.

After she was found on the road, she was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and the medical check-ups confirmed sexual assault. As per the student’s statement, she was drugged by a man from Wayanad, taken to different places in Ernakulam and Wayanad, and raped. He left her on Ghat Road.

Thamarassery Deputy SP Ashraf Thangalakkandiyil said that the police searching for the accused and he will be arrested soon.