Kerala Launches Financial Management Training For Lottery Prize Winners

In an effort to prevent lottery winners from depleting their newfound wealth, the Kerala Lottery Department has initiated a financial management training program for first prize winners.

The program, launched in response to cases of winners experiencing significant stress and financial mismanagement, covers topics such as finance management, taxation, investment strategies, and coping with mental stress.

The one-day training, which will be held at least once every two months, is initially targeting first prize winners.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasized the importance of managing not only finances but also the mental stress that comes with winning, particularly from family and friends.

The minister noted that some winners have even had to temporarily move out of their homes due to excessive demands for financial help.

With at least 365 first prize winners in Kerala each year, the training program aims to provide valuable guidance on financial decision-making.

The module, prepared by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram, explores various investment options and their pros and cons. Abraham Ren S, director of the state lottery department, highlighted the importance of educating winners on these options.

A recent winner of the Onam Bumper, Anoop, who won Rs 25 crore, praised the training initiative: “A training like this should have been given earlier. Many don’t know how to spend this, the taxes involved. Yearly we have to pay four taxes. We can either pay it together or pay it as four times. Many don’t know about these things and they end up spending everything they have."

