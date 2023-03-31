Kerala: Lokayukta Refers CMDRF Misuse Case Against CM Vijayan, Others to 3-Judge Bench

In the case of the alleged misuse of funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the Kerala Lokayukta has placed it before a higher bench consisting of the Lokayukta and two Upa Lokayuktas.

In the order by Justice Cyriac Joseph, Lokayukta, and Justice Harun-ul-Rashid, Upa Lokayukta, it was stated that there is a difference of opinion between the justices on the basic issue of whether the decisions taken by the cabinet can be subjected to investigation under the provisions of the Kerala Lokayukta Act, and also on the merits of the allegations.

The case was against CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the cabinet ministers of the previous government. The allegation in the complaint was that there is nepotism in the distribution of funds.

The complainant, R.S. Sasikumar, is a former employee of the University of Kerala. He filed this complaint in the public interest, alleging corruption, nepotism, and favouritism on the part of the CM and 18 ministers.

The complaint was filed on January 14, 2019, and subsequently, a notice was issued to the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. The hearing of this case was over for almost a year.

The LDF government last year had passed the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Lokayukta Act. The bill allows the government to choose whether to accept the orders of the Lokayukta or not.

If a situation arises where the Lokayukta is to pass a verdict against the chief minister in a corruption case, the Assembly would be the competent authority, not the Governor.

However, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has not yet signed the bill. There has been opposition to the bill by the opposition UDF stating that the bill cuts down the powers of the anti-corruption agency to merely advisory in nature.

