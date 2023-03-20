Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-711 Results for March 20; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Win-Win W-711 lucky draw on Monday, March 20, in accordance with their daily routine. The lucky draw took place at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and it was overseen by government officials. The first, second, and third prize winners will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 75 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The list of winning numbers is included below for your convenience.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

6130 6103 6310 6301

6013 6031 1630 1603

1360 1306 1063 1036

3610 3601 3160 3106

3061 3016 0613 0631

0163 0136 0361 0316

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-711 LOTTERY

The winning number for the 1st prize of RS 75 LAKH is: Result at 3 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

The winning number for the 2nd prize of 5 LAKH is: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

The winning numbers for the 3rd prize of 1 lakh are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the consolation prize of Rs 8000 are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the 4th prize of Rs 5000 are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the 5th prize of RS 2000 are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the 6th prize of Rs 1000 are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the 7th prize of Rs 500 are: To be updated

The winning numbers for the 8th prize of Rs 100 are: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-711 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To download the results of the Kerala Win-Win W-711 lottery, you can follow these steps: First, go to the website www.keralalottery.info, then select “Lottery Result" from the menu and click on the “View" option on the next page. Finally, to obtain a copy of the results in PDF format, click on the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-711 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You need to refer to the Kerala Government Gazette to check the results of the lottery game. If you’re interested in participating in the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices in various districts, including Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district), among others.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you win the lottery, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of your ticket by verifying the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you find a match between your ticket number and the one published in the Gazette, you will have a window of 30 days to claim your prize money. To obtain the prize amount, you must visit the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram and submit your winning ticket along with proof of identification.

