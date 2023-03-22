KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-42 today on Wednesday, March 22 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-42 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: To be updated at 3:05 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-42 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Visit www.keralalotteries.com Select the ‘Lottery Result’ option. Click on the ‘View’ choice on the resulting page. To download the PDF file, click on the Download button located at the upper right-hand corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-42 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check if you have won the Fifty Fifty FF-42 lottery, visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. A lottery ticket can be purchased for just Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices in the Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery areas, giving you a chance to win a significant amount of money.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-42 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

