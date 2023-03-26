KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-592 today on Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-592 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-592 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Go to the Kerala Lotteries website at www.keralalottery.info. Click on “Lottery Result." Choose “View" on the resulting page. To download the PDF, click on the download icon in the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-592 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To view the Kerala Akshaya AK-592 Lottery results, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state, with the most popular offices located in Thamarassery, Kattappana, and Punalur.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you think you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-592, you must compare your ticket number to the published results in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm. If your ticket number matches, you have 30 days to claim your prize money by presenting your ticket and ID proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

