CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghCovidVijay MallyaDelhi RainMaharashtra News
Home » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-592 Lucky Numbers for March 26; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK-592 Lucky Numbers for March 26; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 09:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-592 Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-592 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-592 Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-592 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Akshaya AK-592 lottery for Sunday, March 26. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-592 today on Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

3260           3206           3620           3602

3026           3062           2360           2306

RELATED NEWS

2630           2603           2036           2063

6320           6302           6230           6203

6032           6023           0326           0362

0236           0263          0632            0623

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-592 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-592 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

  1. Go to the Kerala Lotteries website at www.keralalottery.info.
  2. Click on “Lottery Result."
  3. Choose “View" on the resulting page.
  4. To download the PDF, click on the download icon in the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-592 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To view the Kerala Akshaya AK-592 Lottery results, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state, with the most popular offices located in Thamarassery, Kattappana, and Punalur.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you think you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-592, you must compare your ticket number to the published results in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm. If your ticket number matches, you have 30 days to claim your prize money by presenting your ticket and ID proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. How to check Kerala Lottery Results
  2. kerala lottery
  3. kerala lottery result
  4. kerala lottery result 2023
  5. kerala lottery result today
first published:March 26, 2023, 09:12 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 09:12 IST