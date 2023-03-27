KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-712 today on Monday, March 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

0623 0632 0263 0236

0362 0326 6023 6032

6203 6230 6302 6320

2063 2036 2603 2630

2306 2360 3062 3026

3602 3620 3206 3260

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-712 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-712 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To check the Kerala Win-Win W-712 lottery results, simply follow these steps: First, visit www.keralalottery.info, then click on “Lottery Result" from the menu and select “View" on the next page. Finally, to obtain a PDF copy of the results, click on the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-712 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To participate in the lottery, tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices located in districts such as Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district), among others. Once the results are announced, you can also refer to the Kerala Government Gazette to check the outcome of the lottery game.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Following the announcement of the results, the authenticity of the lottery tickets need to be verified. This can be done by cross-checking your ticket number with the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you confirm a match between your ticket number and the one printed in the Gazette, you will have a 30-day period to claim your prize money. To receive your prize amount, you must visit the Kerala lottery office situated in Thiruvananthapuram and provide your winning ticket and proof of identification.

