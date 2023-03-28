KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 today on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 200
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 LOTTERY RESULTS?
One can check the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lottery on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, www.keralalottery.info, as well as in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery tickets are sold at Rs 40 in all Taluk lottery offices in the state, with the Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district) offices being the most frequented ones.
STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE PDF WITH THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
- Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
- Click on the “Lottery Result" option.
- Choose “View" on the resulting page.
- Access the PDF file by clicking on the “Download" button located in the upper right corner of the page.
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
Participants can verify the draw results in the Kerala Government Gazette to claim their prize money. To receive the prize money, they must visit the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw and bring their ticket and proof of identity.
Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023
- 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
- 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
- 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 1,000
- 9th Prize: Rs 500
- 10th Prize: Rs 300
