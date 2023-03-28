Kerala Lottery LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-358 Result OUT; Check Winners List!

Read more

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-358 today on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-358 LOTTERY RESULTS?

One can check the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-358 lottery on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, www.keralalottery.info, as well as in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery tickets are sold at Rs 40 in all Taluk lottery offices in the state, with the Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district) offices being the most frequented ones.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE PDF WITH THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Click on the “Lottery Result” option.

Choose “View” on the resulting page.

Access the PDF file by clicking on the “Download” button located in the upper right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Participants can verify the draw results in the Kerala Government Gazette to claim their prize money. To receive the prize money, they must visit the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw and bring their ticket and proof of identity.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

