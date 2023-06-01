Kerala Lottery Result Today! Check Full List of Winning Numbers

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department organises lucky draw for the weekly lottery every day at 3 pm. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. By purchasing tickets worth Rs 40, a person stands a chance to win Rs 70 to Rs 1 crore. The department also conducts six bumper draws throughout the year where winner of first prize stands a chance to win Rs 12 crore.

KERALA STATE WEEKLY LOTTERY SCHEDULE

Monday: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

Wednesday: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Thursday: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

Friday: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

Saturday: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

Sunday: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

KERALA STATE BUMPER LOTTERY

Vishu Bumper Lottery Summer Bumper Lottery X’mas New Year Bumper Pooja Bumper Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Monsoon Bumper Lottery

HOW TO CHECK KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Kerala lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE ON YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/@KeralaLotteryLiveResult

KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE ON TV

Kerala state lottery department publishes daily results on various platforms including their official website, newspapers, and television channels. Several local TV channels also broadcast the lucky draw Live when it is declared.

Here’s a List of Channels Where You Can Watch Kerala Lottery Results:

Kairali TV Kamudy TV JaiHind TV Asianet News Manorama News Media One TV Reporter TV

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Kerala lottery lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

DOCUMENTS NEEDED TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket Two passport-size photos attested by Gazetted officer Self-attested copy of pan card The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2 ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters id, etc)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION

Q.Can I buy a Kerala Lottery ticket online?

No, online purchase of Kerala lottery tickets is not possible. Lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in Kerala.

Q.Can outsiders buy Kerala Lottery?

Yes, an outsider can purchase Kerala lottery tickets, but they need to be physically visit the state and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

The Kerala lottery department website says: “It is important to note that selling or buying lottery tickets over the internet is illegal in India and it is also illegal to buy lottery tickets from an unauthorized vendor. Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in, as some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states."