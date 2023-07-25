LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lucky Draw on July 26; Check Prize Structure, Other Details

KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 RESULT ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 LIVE UPDATES: Get ready for an exciting opportunity with the Kerala State Lottery Department as they unveil the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 pm. By investing in a ticket worth just Rs 250, you stand a chance to win a staggering Rs 10 crore! The draw will take place using a lottery machine at the esteemed Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in the vibrant city of Thiruvananthapuram.

The rewards for the Kerala jackpot lottery winners are nothing short of remarkable. The first prize winner will be showered with an impressive Rs 10 crore, while the holder of the lucky 2nd prize ticket will receive a handsome sum of Rs 10 lakh. Even the third prize winners will be generously awarded with Rs 5 lakh. The prize structures and other essential details for the Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw are provided below. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to be a part of this thrilling event and try your luck to win big!

KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR 92 PRIZE STRUCTURE

KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 3 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 250

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 LOTTERY

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.

Is lottery legal in Kerala?

The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.