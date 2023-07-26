LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lucky Draw Today on July 26; Check GUESSING NUMBERS, Other Details

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday unveiled the 2023 Thiruvonam bumper lottery which carries a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 20 crore, which will be divided equally – Rs 1 crore each- among 20 winners.

The 20 winners of third prize will get Rs 50 lakh each. The 10 winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 5 lakh each, while the fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh each will be distributed among 10 winners.

The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 500. The draw will be held on September 20.