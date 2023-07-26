CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lucky Draw Today on July 26; Check GUESSING NUMBERS, Other Details

Live now

LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lucky Draw Today on July 26; Check GUESSING NUMBERS, Other Details

Kerala Lottery Results 2023: Here's GUESSING NUMBERS for Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw. Check LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw, as and when it is announced, here from 2 pm.

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 12:22 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Results 2023 for Today, Wednesday, July 26: Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today on Wednesday; You Can win Rs 10 crore, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Monsoon Bumper BR-92, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result Monsoon Bumper BR-92, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today
Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Results Today: The first prize winner of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 will get Rs 10 crore. (Image: Shutterstock/keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department will unveil the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw today on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 pm. By investing in a ticket worth just Rs 250, you stand a chance to win a staggering Rs 10 crore! The draw will take place using a lottery machine at the esteemed Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in the vibrant city of Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE Updates and full list of winning numbers here from 2 pm.

Key Events
Jul 26, 2023 11:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Guessing Numbers

Here’s guessing numbers for the Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw for today, July 26.

Jul 26, 2023 12:22 IST

Full List Of Winning Numbers For Sthree Sakthi Ss-375 Lottery for July 25

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-375 lucky draw for Tuesday, July 25. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s full list of winning numbers for the lucky draw. CLICK HERE

Jul 26, 2023 12:20 IST

Jul 26, 2023 12:20 IST

Kerala State Weekly Lottery Schedule

Jul 26, 2023 12:18 IST

Documents Needed To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket.

Two passport-size photos attested by Gazetted officer.

Self-attested copy of pan card.

The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2.

ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters id, etc).

Jul 26, 2023 12:16 IST

Thiruvonam Bumper Lucky Draw Worth Rs 25 Crore On September 20

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday unveiled the 2023 Thiruvonam bumper lottery which carries a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 20 crore, which will be divided equally – Rs 1 crore each- among 20 winners.

The 20 winners of third prize will get Rs 50 lakh each. The 10 winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 5 lakh each, while the fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh each will be distributed among 10 winners.

The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 500. The draw will be held on September 20.

Thiruvonam Bumper Lucky Draw Worth Rs 25 Crore On September 20

Jul 26, 2023 12:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Is lottery legal in Kerala?

The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.

Jul 26, 2023 12:13 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Where to buy ticket?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

Jul 26, 2023 12:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Who is eligible?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Jul 26, 2023 12:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Is it available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

Jul 26, 2023 12:11 IST

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Jul 26, 2023 12:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Jul 26, 2023 12:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: List of TV Channels

Kairali TV

Kamudy TV

JaiHind TV

Asianet News

Manorama News

Media One TV

Reporter TV

Jul 26, 2023 12:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Live On TV

Kerala state lottery department publishes daily results on various platforms including their official website, newspapers, and television channels. Several local TV channels also broadcast the lucky draw Live when it is declared.

Jul 26, 2023 12:08 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Link to Watch Results LIVE on YouTube

Jul 26, 2023 12:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Here's How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Jul 26, 2023 12:06 IST

Steps To Download PDF With Full List Of Winning Numbers

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

Jul 26, 2023 12:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: How To Check

Participants of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Jul 26, 2023 12:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Prize Structure - 3

Jul 26, 2023 12:03 IST

Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 Result Today: Prize Structure - 2

