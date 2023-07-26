LIVE: Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Lucky Draw Today on July 26; Check GUESSING NUMBERS, Other Details

Live now
Curated By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 12:22 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY MONSOON BUMPER BR-92 RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department will unveil the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw today on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 pm. By investing in a ticket worth just Rs 250, you stand a chance to win a staggering Rs 10 crore! The draw will take place using a lottery machine at the esteemed Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in the vibrant city of Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE Updates and full list of winning numbers here from 2 pm.
Key EventsKey Events
Here’s guessing numbers for the Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lucky draw for today, July 26.
The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-375 lucky draw for Tuesday, July 25. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s full list of winning numbers for the lucky draw. CLICK HERE
Monsoon Bumper Lottery
Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery
Vishu Bumper Lottery
Summer Bumper Lottery
X’mas New Year Bumper
Pooja Bumper Lottery
Application along with self-attested photocopy with both sides of the ticket.
Two passport-size photos attested by Gazetted officer.
Self-attested copy of pan card.
The Receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 2.
ID proof (Aadhar card, pan card, Ration card, voters id, etc).
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday unveiled the 2023 Thiruvonam bumper lottery which carries a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 20 crore, which will be divided equally – Rs 1 crore each- among 20 winners.
The 20 winners of third prize will get Rs 50 lakh each. The 10 winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 5 lakh each, while the fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh each will be distributed among 10 winners.
The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 500. The draw will be held on September 20.
The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.
One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.
Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.
Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.
No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.
Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.
Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.
Kairali TV
Kamudy TV
JaiHind TV
Asianet News
Manorama News
Media One TV
Reporter TV
Kerala state lottery department publishes daily results on various platforms including their official website, newspapers, and television channels. Several local TV channels also broadcast the lucky draw Live when it is declared.
Winners of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
Participants of Monsoon Bumper BR-92 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).