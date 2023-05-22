Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Results on May 24; First Prize Rs 12 Crore! Check Details

KERALA LOTTERY VISHU BUMPER LOTTERY BR-91 LUCKY DRAW: The Kerala State Lotteries organises a bumper lottery called the Vishu Bumper on their auspicious festival, Vishu. The day marks the New Year as per the Malayalam calendar. The results for the Vishu Bumper lottery BR-91 will be announced on Wednesday, May 24 at 2 PM. The bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

This year’s bumper lottery, which is being offered by the state’s lottery department, featured six series. The first prize winner will get Rs 12 crore, the second one to get Rs 1 crore, while the third prize is of Rs 10 lakh. A panel of independent judges monitored the entire game.

KERALA LOTTERY VISHU BUMPER 2023 BR-91 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

KERALA LOTTERY VISHU BUMPER 2023 BR-91 WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: Result on May 24, 2 pm

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: To be announced

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: DETAILS

TICKET COST: Rs 300 per ticket TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF?

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

STEP 2: Access the Home Page.

STEP 3: Choose the link for Vishu Bumper Lottery Result.

STEP 4: You can also download the PDF format of the results for later.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY: HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To claim prize money for winning the Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85 lucky draw, winners must verify their tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed, they need to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days, bringing their tickets and identification proof. The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the results announcement. For prizes below Rs 10,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, winners must submit their tickets to a bank or the government lottery office, along with their identification proofs, in order to claim the prize.

