Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 LIVE Results Today; Ticket VE 475588 Wins Rs 12 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY VISHU BUMPER LOTTERY BR-91 LUCKY DRAW: The Kerala State Lottery Department has started announcing the winning numbers for the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery. The bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

This year’s bumper lottery, which is being offered by the state’s lottery department, featured six series. The first prize winner will get Rs 12 crore, the second one to get Rs 1 crore, while the third prize is of Rs 10 lakh. A panel of independent judges will monitor the entire Read More