KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-357 lucky draw on Tuesday, March 21. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers below:

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-357 Winners List

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: SE 989926 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: RAJU S S

Agency No: T 3445

Consolation Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH SD 378528 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SUDHA PRAMOD

Agency No: K 7835

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0885 1477 1491 1553 2232 2561 2995 3469 3531 4838 5039 5371 6286 7287 7619 7897 8293 9752

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SA 989926 SB 989926

SC 989926 SD 989926

SF 989926 SG 989926

SH 989926 SJ 989926

SK 989926 SL 989926

SM 989926

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

2164 4208 4317 4433 4816 6819 7285 8053 8573 9959

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0173 0465 1001 1134 1454 2514 3067 3329 3507 3650 4417 4642 4825 4831 4989 5766 5957 6565 7145 9499

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0507 0629 0893 1093 1099 1147 1515 1516 1641 1742 1859 2146 2155 2690 3037 3311 3382 3413 3442 3465 3720 4155 4247 4326 4756 5105 5531 5891 6078 6099 6133 6215 6340 6537 7067 7085 7245 7376 7597 8070 8142 8210 8280 8457 8655 8813 8818 8988 9308 9657 9677 9694

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

7579 1683 8909 2182 2796 0849 8248 8145 4231 8718 8918 2081 3146 6960 3556 3808 7470 8372

To be continued…

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated soon

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-357 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-357 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-357 lottery results can be accessed through the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, www.keralalottery.info. The lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Lottery tickets priced at Rs 40 are available for purchase at every Taluk lottery office in the state, with the offices in Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district) being the most popular ones.

HERE’s HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Go to the Kerala Lottery website. Click on the “Lottery Result" option. Select “View" on the resulting page. Click on the “Download" button located in the upper right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To claim the prize money for the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-357, participants can confirm the draw results in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize money, it is necessary to report to the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. Remember to bring along your ticket and proof of identity when claiming the prize.

Read all the Latest India News here