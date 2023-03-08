Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF- 40 Result Today; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF- 40 today on Wednesday, March 8 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF- 40 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-40 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To download the PDF of the Kerala lottery results online by following these simple steps:

Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com. Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option. Select ‘View’ on the fresh page that emerges. Seize the chance to acquire the PDF file by tapping the Download button located at the upper right-hand side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-40 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Discover the excitement of the draw and test your luck by visiting the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info.

Alternatively, you can find the results in the highly regarded Kerala Government Gazette.

To potentially win a significant prize, all you need to do is buy a lottery ticket for only Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices situated in three prominent areas: Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in the Idukki district, and Thamarassery in the Kozhikode district.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you’re one of the lucky few who secured a winning ticket in the FF-40 Lottery Fifty Fifty draw, it is crucial that you verify its legitimacy by cross-checking it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once you confirm that your ticket number matches the winning number, you have a 30-day window to present your identity proof and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and claim your well-deserved prize money.

