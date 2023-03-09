KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-460 today on Thursday, March 9 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-460 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

If you’re curious to know if fortune has favored you in the Kerala lottery, embark on this digital quest:

Visit www.keralalotteries.com. Locate the “Lottery Result" option amidst the digital chaos and click on it. Upon arriving at the new page, set your sights on the “View" button and click it. You’re almost there! Channel your inner adventurer and click on the “Download" button residing at the apex of the page to unearth the coveted PDF file with the result.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-460 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Discover if you’ve hit the jackpot in the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-460 by checking the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or by keeping an eye out for public announcements in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested in participating? You can purchase lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state, with the most sought-after locations being Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To claim your prize, first, ensure your winning ticket’s authenticity by consulting the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number is listed, you have 30 days to make your way to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, armed with your ticket and proof of identity.

