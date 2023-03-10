Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-319 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-319 today on Friday, March 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

4152 4125 4512 4521

4215 4251 1452 1425

1542 1524 1245 1254

5412 5421 5142 5124

5241 5214 2415 2451

2145 2154 2541 2514

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-319 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com. Select “Lottery Result" from the options provided. A new page will appear. Click on “View." To access the PDF file, click the “Download" button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-319 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the outcome of Nirmal Plus Lottery No. NR-319, one can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette.

People who wish to participate in the lottery can obtain lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state. Notable lottery offices in Kerala include Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Nirmal Plus Lottery No. NR-319 draw, it is essential to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the Kerala lottery results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. Suppose you find your ticket number in the published gazette. In that case, you have 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram along with your tickets and identity proof to claim your prize.

