Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-592 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-592 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-592 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-592 lottery for Saturday, March 11. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-592 today on Saturday, March 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

2705        2750        2075        2057

2570        2507        7205        7250

7025        7052        7520        7502

0275        0257        0725        0752

0527        0572         5270       5207

5720        5702         5027        5072

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-592 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can check the outcomes of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com. The results are also available in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you wish to participate, you can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), or Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) of Kerala state.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

  1. First, visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Select the option for “Lottery Result."
  3. Once the new page loads, click on the “View" button.
  4. Finally, to access the PDF, navigate to the top right corner of the page and select the Download icon.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 draw needs to verify the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case their ticket number appears in the Gazette, they must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within thirty days along with their identity proof and ticket details.

first published:March 11, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 12:13 IST
