KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-592 today on Saturday, March 11 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-592 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-592 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can check the outcomes of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com. The results are also available in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If you wish to participate, you can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), or Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) of Kerala state.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

First, visit the website www.keralalotteries.com. Select the option for “Lottery Result." Once the new page loads, click on the “View" button. Finally, to access the PDF, navigate to the top right corner of the page and select the Download icon.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-592 draw needs to verify the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case their ticket number appears in the Gazette, they must visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within thirty days along with their identity proof and ticket details.

