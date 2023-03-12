KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-591 today on Sunday, March 12 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-591 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To obtain the PDF of the results, kindly follow the below steps: Visit the website of Kerala Lotteries - www.keralalottery.info Click on “Lottery Result." Select “View" on the resulting page that appears. To download the PDF, click on the download icon situated at the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-591 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info provides the option to check the Akshaya AK-591 lottery results. Furthermore, the lottery outcomes are also printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets can be purchased for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state if you are interested in participating in the lottery.

The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To ensure that you have won the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-591, it is important to verify your ticket number against the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have 30 days to claim your prize money by presenting your ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

