LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result OUT! Check Winners List

Live now
Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 15:32 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lucky draw for Tuesday, March 14. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which Read More
Key EventsKey Events
6620 6694 2696 3270 1241 1031 3549 4461 7656 2583 9457 7274 8927 2279 0888 6012 0960 6138
To be continued…
8539 0642 7962 7036 0412 2233 9834 7231 4782 2016 2403 0899 9162 8324 7161 3259 5337 4534
To be continued…
0109 0322 0570 0723 0797 1002 1011 1240 1288 1339 1353 1443 2039 2133 2244 2541 3267 3440 3588 3590 3592 3616 3807 4376 5190 5448 5546 5611 5692 5766 5777 6415 6821 6879 6927 7136 7178 7506 7753 7856 7873 8201 8460 8751 9028 9122 9126 9183 9256 9729 9756 9827
5766 9183 9256 3592 1339 3267 3590 5611 4376 7136 1002 9126 1443 9122 6927 3616…
To be continued…
0723 5546 1240 1288 2244 8460 8751 7506 5448 2133 5692 5777 5190 7856 7753 2039 6879 9756 0570 1011 6821 6415 7873 3440 9827 2541 9028 9729 3588 3807 8201 0797 0109 0322 1353
To be continued…
0034 0885 2670 3987 4100 4349 5818 5942 5962 6101 6622 7147 7455 7593 7765 8677 9018 9167 9238 9829
6622 3987 6101 7765 4349 5962 7455 7147 5818 8677 7593 9167 9238 2670 0885 9829 5942 9018
To be continued…
0549 2632 3252 3397 3821 4905 5717 5972 7713 9937
0051 0454 1212 1487 1710 3507 4234 4455 4928 5033 5067 5627 5861 5925 6580 6664 6695 7684
SN 570994
SO 570994
SP 570994
SS 570994
ST 570994
SU 570994
SV 570994
SW 570994
SX 570994
SY 570994
SZ 570994
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
Read all the Latest India News here