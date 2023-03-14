CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result OUT! Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery for Tuesday, March 14

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 15:32 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Tuesday, March 14: Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Result Today on Tuesday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-356, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result Sthree Sakthi SS-356, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Today Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lucky draw for Tuesday, March 14. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which

Mar 14, 2023 15:32 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE - Part 2

6620  6694  2696  3270  1241  1031  3549  4461  7656  2583  9457  7274  8927  2279  0888  6012  0960  6138

Mar 14, 2023 15:31 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE - Part 1

8539 0642 7962 7036 0412 2233 9834 7231 4782 2016 2403 0899 9162 8324 7161 3259 5337 4534

Mar 14, 2023 15:30 IST

FULL LIST OF LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE WORTH RS 500 ARE

0109 0322 0570 0723 0797 1002 1011 1240 1288 1339 1353 1443 2039 2133 2244 2541 3267 3440 3588 3590 3592 3616 3807 4376 5190 5448 5546 5611 5692 5766 5777 6415 6821 6879 6927 7136 7178 7506 7753 7856 7873 8201 8460 8751 9028 9122 9126 9183 9256 9729 9756 9827

Mar 14, 2023 15:29 IST

WATCH: LIVE UPDATES of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-356 Lottery

Mar 14, 2023 15:24 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE WORTH RS 500 ARE - Part 2

5766  9183  9256  3592  1339  3267  3590  5611  4376  7136  1002  9126  1443  9122  6927  3616…

Mar 14, 2023 15:23 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE WORTH RS 500 ARE - Part 1

0723 5546 1240 1288 2244 8460 8751 7506 5448 2133 5692 5777 5190 7856 7753 2039 6879 9756 0570 1011 6821 6415 7873 3440 9827 2541 9028 9729 3588 3807 8201 0797 0109 0322 1353

Mar 14, 2023 15:21 IST

Coming Up Soon: LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE WORTH RS 500

 

Mar 14, 2023 15:20 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 5th Prize Worth Rs 1,000 ARE

0034 0885 2670 3987 4100 4349 5818 5942 5962 6101 6622 7147 7455 7593 7765 8677 9018 9167 9238 9829

Mar 14, 2023 15:18 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE - Part 1

6622 3987 6101 7765 4349 5962 7455 7147 5818 8677 7593 9167 9238 2670 0885 9829 5942 9018

Mar 14, 2023 15:17 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0549 2632 3252 3397 3821 4905 5717 5972 7713 9937

Mar 14, 2023 15:16 IST

Mar 14, 2023 15:15 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0051 0454 1212 1487 1710 3507 4234 4455 4928 5033 5067 5627 5861 5925 6580 6664 6695 7684

Mar 14, 2023 15:14 IST

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SN 570994

SO 570994

SP 570994

SS 570994

ST 570994

SU 570994

SV 570994

SW 570994

SX 570994

SY 570994

SZ 570994

Mar 14, 2023 15:13 IST

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS SX 684139

Mar 14, 2023 15:13 IST

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SR 570994

Read more

are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-356 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-356 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

Read all the Latest India News here

