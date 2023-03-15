Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-41 Result for Monday, March 15; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state’s Fifty Fifty FF-41 lottery game results were declared today. The lottery game was held on Wednesday, March 15, according to the usual schedule. At 3 p.m., the officials conducted the event at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh, while the runner-up is awarded Rs 10 lakh. The participant who comes third receives Rs 5000. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

8035 8053 8305 8350

8503 8530 0835 0853

0385 0358 0583 0538

3805 3850 3085 3058

3580 3508 5803 5830

5083 5038 5380 5308

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-41 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

To view the Kerala lottery results online, these instructions should be followed:

Open the website www.keralalotteries.com Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option. Choose the ‘View’ option on the new page. To acquire the PDF file, click the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-41 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To see if you’re one of the lucky winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-41 lottery, visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. You can buy a lottery ticket for just Rs 40 from any of the Taluk lottery offices in the Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery regions for a chance to win big bucks.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

In case you are lucky enough to get a winning ticket in the Lottery Fifty Fifty No. FF-41 lucky draw, it is crucial that you verify its authenticity by cross-checking it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the ticket number matches, you have a period of 30 days to claim your prize. For it, you need to carry proof of identity and your ticket to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

