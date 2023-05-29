CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingSengolNew Sansad Bhavan Bombay HCWrestlers' Protest
Home » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Win-Win W-720 Lottery for May 29; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Win-Win W-720 Lottery for May 29; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:19 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-720 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-720 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-720 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-720 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-720 lucky draw for Monday, May 29

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results for Win-Win W-720 lucky draw for Monday, May 29 at 3 pm. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-720 lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-720 GUESSING NUMBER

7196        7169        7916        7961

7619        7691        1796        1769

1976        1967       1679         1697

9716        9761        9176        9167

9671        9617        6719        6791

6179        6197        6971        6917

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-720 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-720 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-720 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Win-Win W-720 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

top videos

    KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

    Winners of Win-Win W-720 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. kerala lottery result
    2. kerala lottery result 2023
    3. kerala lottery result today
    4. kerala lottery
    first published:May 29, 2023, 12:19 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 12:19 IST