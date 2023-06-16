Kerala Woman Goes Missing from Chennai Hostel, Father Fears She Was 'Forcefully Converted, Married'

Father of a 22-year-old woman from Kannur has filed a habeas corpus in Kerala high court alleging that his daughter has been “forcefully converted and married". Benita Grace Varghese, a student of audio and speech language at Chennai’s SRM College, has been missing since June 8, the petition read.

The father has alleged that a man named Fahad had befriended her. The petition mentions that through a mobile application, the Varghese family found out that Fahad is a resident of Kannur’s Mattannur.

The father, 54-year-old Varghese Abraham, however, does not know the man’s complete address. He had claimed that his daughter used to call him up two-three times in a day. But after 7:45 pm on June 8, he has not heard from here and her phone is also switched off.

Not being able to get in touch with his daughter, Abraham immediately contacted the hostel authorities who informed him that she had left the hostel on June 8. The next day he received a voice note from a number that was traced to one ‘Fahad’. The petitioner suspected that the man took Benita to Mattannur.

The petition states that the petitioner is an NRI in Kuwait. His daughter too was in Kuwait but moved to Chennai for higher education.

