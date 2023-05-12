Kerala Man Dupes Friend of Crores in Name of 'Black Magic'; Arrested

A Kerala man who claimed to be skilled in ‘black magic’ allegedly defrauded a Chennai man of Rs six crore by promising him to connect him with the spirits of Sai Baba, deceased family members, and a godman.

According to preliminary investigation, Subramani who allegedly does black magic duped his friend, Gautham Sivasamy, of more than Rs 2 crore in 52 payments over a period of four years till 2019.

After a complaint was filed against him, Subramani was taken into custody by the CCB’s Entrustment Document Fraud division at his home in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on May 10. He has been brought in front of a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The case files reveal that Subramani promised him that he would make Gautham come in contact with his late mother, father, brother and daughter and allegedly made him to witchcraft and pujas for this.

As most of Gautam’s family had passed away, Subramani controlled him by persuading him to contact them.

To make Gautham believe, Subramani allegedly planned a complex ruse in which the trip to the ritual site was tedious and when the rituals were performed, plates would move and lemons would appear out of nowhere and engaging in mesmerism.

Gautham later realized that these were just tricks and that Subramani had duped him, an official said.

According to Sub Inspector Sujatha of the Central Crime Branch, Subramani sent Gautham emails in which he discussed the claimed discussion he had with Gautham’s mother.

Subramani used the fraudulent funds to buy gold and diamond jewelry for his wife, send his daughter to London for higher studies, and do magical work connected to witchcraft reportedly using chemicals found in chemical labs.

Gautham added that Subramani had tied him up with witchcraft, had defrauded him of more than Rs 2 crore, and had done so with proof, but that he had directly received more than Rs 4 crore without any such proof.