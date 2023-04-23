Kerala: Man Who Threatened Suicide Attack During PM Modi's Visit Arrested in Kochi

Kerala Police arrested a man from Kochi on Sunday for allegedly sending a letter containing a threat of a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the state on April 24 and 25 to participate in several events.

Officials have arrested Kochi-based businessman Xavier for allegedly writing the threatening letter under someone else’s name for a “personal vendetta." City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman said, “We have arrested the man after probing the matter in a scientific manner." “This was part of a personal vendetta. He wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be arrested," he told PTI.

The office of BJP state president K Surendran received a threatening letter written in Malayalam and handed it over the letter to the police last week.

‘Suicide Bomber Threat’

The letter received national limelight on Saturday a report by the Additional Director General of Police on security protocols during PM Modi’s visit was leaked on the media. According to a News18 report, the letter outlined various serious threats, including one from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Last week, President, BJP state committee, Kerala had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of Hon Prime Minister of India by using a suicide bomber," the intelligence report read.

N J Johny, whose name was used in the threatening letter, denied any involvement and proclaimed his innocence to the media. He had alleged that his opponents used his name to falsely implicate him.

“Police have questioned me. I have given them all the details. They cross-checked the handwriting and everything," he was quoted as saying. Johny’s family informed the police that they suspect someone else in the locality who had a dispute with them over a church-related matter.

The police stated that Xavier had personal issues with Johny and had written the letter to frame him.

High Alert in Kerala

In response, security measures were increased, and central investigating agencies had requested further information.

Commissioner Sethu Raman announced that 2,060 police personnel had been deployed in Kochi city for the Prime Minister’s visit, and approximately 20,000 individuals are expected to participate in the PM’s roadshow.

Kerala Govt’s ‘Silence Most Surpsising’

On Sunday, Union minister V Muraleedharan said he found the “silence” of the state government “most surprising”. “It’s surprising that the details of the security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the PM got leaked into the media and WhatsApp groups of thousands of people. But the most surprising thing is the silence that is maintained by the Kerala govt. Within 24 hrs the person responsible should have been identified, but no action being taken,” the minister of state for external affairs was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)

